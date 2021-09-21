Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Alleges Divya Agarwal Pushed Her Into ‘Depression’

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT may have ended but the rivalry among the participants is still continuing even outside the Bigg Boss house. After coming out of the house, singer Neha Bhasin said that contestants like Divya Agarwal, who became the winner of the show, played with her mind and pushed her into depression. She also alleged that she has developed a suicidal tendency because of this.

Neha in a recent interview to Zee news digital spoke about her fight with Divya on the undergarments issue.

Neha said that Divya knew that the undergarment thing was affecting her and there were very few things which really affected her. She said that people tried to break her a lot in the show. She added that she used to cry but breaking her was difficult and that is why this was the thing that they kept on doing in the show. Neha further added that she is going to make a comment which she knows is very big but it is true. She said that in the beginning of her career people like Divya have played with her mind and she had almost gone into depression.

Neha apologized to Divya’s family for saying this but added that this is what she did with a lot of contestants as well.

Responding to Neha’s allegations in an interview to Spotboye Divya said how people can affect someone this much. She added that Neha told in the show several times that she has cried and been threatened a lot since childhood, still she is strong.

Divya said that she believes that when one overcomes this then they are strong and things do not affect anymore. Divya added that when talking about women’s rights you should not question your own action saying I don’t know what is visible outside and what will happen outside?

Divya also added that people need to stop saying ‘Aise Aurtein, Waise Aurtein’ because only then a sense of understanding will come. She advised Neha to get well soon while calling her allegations a ‘big statement to be made’.

