Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Dedicates First Post After Eviction to Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss OTT viewers witnessed a surprise mid-week eviction on Wednesday when singer Neha Bhasin left the reality show. Dedicating a special Instagram post to her fellow housemates at Bigg Boss, Neha shared a heartfelt note on social media recently. The 38-year-old posted pictures with her fellow contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat as she described them as her friends.

Neha posted three pictures from inside the Bigg Boss house in her latest Instagram post. The first picture showed her hugging Shamita, while the following picture featured Neha and Pratik just as she was about to leave the house. Meanwhile, the last picture showed Neha bidding adieu to Raqesh before she left the premises. Captioning the post, Neha described her journey as a Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

The singer wrote, “I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show.” She further mentioned that she will “forever be grateful" for Bigg Boss OTT forgiving her an opportunity to showcase her strength, her weaknesses, her vulnerability and all things that make her. “Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey," wrote Neha. She also extended her gratitude to her fans for the "tremendous love and support that was showered on her." The singer ended the Instagram caption with a message to her fans.

During Wednesday’s eviction episode, the two nominated contestants -Neha and Raqesh — were given the option to walk through the doors in front of them. One of the doors led to the exit door while the other one had the option of returning to the house. Neha’s eviction came at a time when viewers were seeing her growing close to her connection to Pratik.

