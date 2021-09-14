Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sejpal Seen Involved in 'Cute Fight'

Singer Neha Bhasin and actor Pratik Sehajpal have been a centre of attraction for their friendship in the Bigg Boss house. With each passing day, the bond between the two is getting stronger, and they are often seen spending quality time together on Bigg Boss OTT.

The latest promo video, shared by the Voot on Instagram, shows both engaged in a fun fight. While Pratik is trying to pin Neha down, she is trying to break free. During the fight, Neha is also seen pulling Pratik’s vest. She later says that she has torn it. In previous episodes, the two have been spotted indulging in playful fights.

The caption of the video read, “Ohh teri BiggBoss OTT ke ghar mein itna cute jhagda (with a shocked and laughing emoji)! Kya aap ko bhi ye lagte hai ladte hue cute?”

However, it seems that Instagram users weren’t too happy seeing their fun fight. Many criticized the act and called it ‘cringe’ in the comment section.

A user wrote, “cringe not cute.” Another wrote, “cute word is a joke for them, right world for their relationship would be cringe.” A third user said, “It’s not cute it’s cringe and we have stopped watching the show.”

For the unversed, the singer had, once earlier, shared that her marriage got jeopardised because of her friendship with Pratik. In an earlier Sunday Ka Vaar episode, they both were seen discussing it. She said that she didn’t know about the people outside and her family is getting the wrong idea of the equation they both share.

Meanwhile, contestant Moose Jattana was evicted in the weekend episode, and now Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Divya Agarwal are the only contestants that have made it to the finale weekend.

