Bigg Boss OTT New Promo Hints Karan Johar is Out To Create a Ruckus

One of the most popular reality shows of Indian Television Bigg Boss will now be streaming on OTT platform for the first six weeks before it shifts to TV. The OTT version of the show will be hosted by Karan Johar instead of Salman Khan. A new promo of the show has been released on the Instagram account of Voot. Karan Johar can be seen in a funny way talking like ‘Poo’ of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in the promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

In the video talking like ‘Poo’ Karan said the most famous dialogue ‘How dare you? You have no right to look this beautiful, it’s not fair’. Then as the camera starts shifting from his face, he stops it staying ‘wait’ and asks what is he supposed to say? Then, he asks the camera to come back and says that he is coming on Bigg Boss OTT to create ruckus only on Voot Select. He signs off in his unique way by saying that he will meet soon and ‘Toodles’.

It is evident from the promos of the show released till now that there will be very bold and fun tasks this time. Audiences will be able to see the show 24 hours live on Voot Select. Salman Khan has been hosting the show till now. This will be the first time that the show will stream on an OTT platform before TV and hence the host for this platform will be Karan Johar. However, Salman Khan will keep hosting the show on television like always.

Karan is very excited about hosting the show this time. In one of the promos Karan also said that this time the audience too might get an opportunity to punish the contestants.

The premier of the show will stream on OTT at 8pm from August 8, whereas from Monday a fresh episode will be streamed on Voot at 7 pm every day. Audience will also be able to see the contestants 24 hours live.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here