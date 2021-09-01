Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Enters as Wild Card, Calls Raqesh Bapat 'Benign', Shamita Shetty 'Snobbish'

Nia Sharma has entered Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card contestant in the middle of the week, for the 6-week run of the digital version of the show. She’s being pitched as a participant who will shake things up in the house. It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists she will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target.

Before entering the show she expressed her excitement and also shared her strategy and favourite contestant. She said, “I have always been in the news for entering ‘Bigg Boss’ but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over the top. I have been following the show 24×7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

Nia added, “My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!"

Right after her entry, the ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Naagin 4’ star started speaking to every contestant and also sharing her opinion on the image of every house inmate. She clearly showed her preference for Raqesh Bapat, saying how much he respects the actor. She also encouraged him to come out of his shell and be a bit more active and visible on the show.

She was also seen calling Shamita Shetty “snobbish", while she praised 20-year-old Moose Jattana for her personality, and asked her to come out of the shadow. She also spent time with Neha Bhasin and her connection Pratik Sehajpal, telling him that she connects with him the most as their personalities match. Nia’s open preferences will surely ruffle some feathers in the Bigg Boss OTT house in the coming weeks.

