Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma is the Wild Card Entry on Karan Johar's Show

A few weeks after its grand premiere, Bigg Boss OTT has called in wildcard entries to shake things up on the show. The wild card contestants always change the dynamics as a lot of unpredictable twists and turns are introduced with their entry. A wild card entry is soon to become a part of Bigg Boss OTT. The contestant is none other than Nia Sharma. Nia is all set to enter the BB OTT house. She shared a few pictures on Instagram from a hotel room and revealed that she will enter the show on September 1. Nia posed in a white sweater teamed with colour coordinated shorts. She rounded off her look with bright purple shoes and a few neck chains. “Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai,” she wrote in the caption.

Reports of Nia being a part of the previous editions of the reality show have often emerged in the past. However, the actress is now officially on board and is expected to be locked up soon. Known for her feisty attitude, she will be a contestant to watch out for. Nia is popular for her performances in television shows including Jamai Raja, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Karan Johar and airs on Voot. The show, which will last for six weeks, will shift to the televised version, Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by actor Salman Khan.

The reality show is currently in its fourth week. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Muskaan Jattana and Divya Agarwal are currently in the race for the top position. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath are eliminated while actor Zeeshan Khan was evicted midweek for engaging in physically violent behaviour with inmates.

