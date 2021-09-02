Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Supports Pratik Sehajpal Over Racial Commentary

Television actress Nia Sharma has made an entry as a wildcard contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Post her smashing entry, the actress was seen giving advice to the co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. She was seen talking about the instance where Shamita Shetty called Pratik a Korean and told him to ignore such racial comments. In a previous episode, Shamita was seen saying that Pratik looks like a Korean, however, she was slammed by others for saying so. Now, Nia, who is known to be quite vocal, told Pratik, “Whosoever calls you Nepali, Chinese, f*** them all, f*** them, I swear you are very cute, very hot and very good looking.”

Nepali,Chinki,Chinese Pratik Never Reacted & Create Any Big Scene Against Racist Comments Which he is facing in his @BiggBoss journey By Housemates in mny Fights. 2dy #NiaSharma gave answer in frnt of al housemates@realsehajpal :I dn't give🖕 Good Going Pratik#BiggbossOTT pic.twitter.com/UYxiw9ZALe — Mr. Joy (@YoutuberMrJoy) September 1, 2021

The clip is now going viral on the internet and netizens have lauded the actress for the same. A user commented, “I think Nia Sharma gave the right message to everyone who really appreciates”.

Nia was also seen saying to Pratik that she connects with him the most as their personalities match.

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day and to add more masala to it, the makers have given Nia a wild card entry in mid-week. She was introduced by Bigg Boss as the boss lady and is expected to shake things up in the house. Bigg Boss gave a task to the existing contestants to impress the boss lady and announced that the two connections who will impress Nia and win maximum gold coins will become the 2nd and 3rd contenders for the Boss Man and Lady. Pair Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat are the first contenders. Nia has given the contestants some interesting tasks as she asked Neha to give Pratik a sizzling hot massage while Raqesh was asked to speak his heart out. Raqesh even made a Naagin tattoo for Nia. It is going to be really intriguing to see her inside the house.

