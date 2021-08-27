Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli Comes Out in Support of Millind Gaba

Bigg Boss OTT has been the talk of the town since day one. All contestants and host Karan Johar have managed to keep the audiences glued to the screen. Some fights and controversies got so ugly that netizens took to social media to share their views about specific incidents. Those inside the house are also being rooted by their friends in the industry.

Now, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has come out in support of Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba. She shared a picture with him on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I know you are a gem of a person, full of life and extremely funny people will leave you, break you, hurt you every moment. The journey is difficult my buddy you alone can fight it. Stay Strong.” She concluded her message with a hashtag that read ‘More Power To You’. The heartfelt post has now been removed from her profile.

Millind has been gaining positive feedback and love from the audience for his good looks and charming personality. Meanwhile, there has been some high voltage drama in the Bigg Boss house after Zeeshan Khan was told to leave the house after his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Social media has been buzzing with opinions as Zeeshan’s fans are of the view that Pratik was also involved in the fight and therefore he too should be asked to leave. Some of the Bigg Boss contestants are also demanding justice in this regard.

The finalists of this show will get to be a part of the Bigg Boss Season 15, hosted by Salman Khan

