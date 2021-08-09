Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia Reacts to Ex-boyfriend Prateek Sehajpal's Comments on Their Relationship

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Prateek Sehajpal made some shocking revelations about his past relationship with actress Pavitra Punia in last night’s episode. He told the reality show’s host, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, “I was in a relationship with Pavitra but it ended because we both are very aggressive and then it got toxic."

Reacting to his comments, Pavitra told Times Of India, “I don’t want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don’t exist in my life, I don’t talk about them." She added, “I haven’t seen yesterday’s episode yet. But I think I will watch Bigg Boss when it comes on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season."

Pavitra participated in season 14 of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actress fell in love with her co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan on the reality show. After the reality show concluded, the two started dating and have been in a relationship since then.

Meanwhile, Prateek had earlier participated on reality shows such as Love School, Roadies and Ace Of Space.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here