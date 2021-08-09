Bigg Boss OTT: People Should be Afraid of Me, Says Pratik Sehajpal

Model Pratik Sehajpal, who made his debut on Indian television with reality show Love School season 3 and later participated in Roadies and Ace of space, has now entered the web version of Bigg Boss, titled Bigg Boss OTT. The show will be streamed on Voot Select from August 8 for six weeks before its television premiere.

Talking about his participation on the reality show, Prateek said, “I have never said ‘no’ to Bigg Boss. I always wanted to be a part of this show. I am going inside with no strategy, no plan because I believe it doesn’t work inside. So, I am going to speak the truth, make real friends and real enemies. Because audience can see everything.”

Expressing his excitement and subtly opening up about his game plan, he said, “I have always dreamt of being in front of cameras since I was a child. So, now if I am in front of cameras 24×7 there is no big thing for me. It is like my dream coming true. I am fearless and transparent human being. ‘Maine kaunse heere chupaye hue hain?, mujhe kisi baat ka koi darr nahi hain’. I am a very straight forward person, ‘jo dil mei, wahi jubaan pe’.”

Prateek, who already looks set to stir things up in the house, said, “I am not afraid of controversies happening on Bigg Boss. ‘Yahan duniya mein log kitne gande gande karam karke darrte nahi hain’, in fact people should be afraid of me. I am a real person with clear intentions.”

The best performer of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to be on Salman Khan hosted-Bigg Boss 15. “I just don’t have hopes but I believe I am going to be the winner. I have complete faith in myself and my mother’s blessings are with me. I am going inside the Bigg Boss house with good vibes,” he concluded.

