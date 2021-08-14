Bigg Boss OTT: Photo Showing Cooker Bursting Goes Viral on Instagram

Every year, fans wait for the reality TV show Bigg Boss, but this time it’s even more special, for an OTT version, which is live 24*7, has already begun. The audience is getting to see fun, jokes and fights between the contestants. As was expected, the ruckus inside the house has already started. The show began just a few days ago and its photos and videos are going viral on social media. One such picture from the house went viral recently and shocked everyone who saw it. In the photograph, a cooker appears to have burst, while contestants were unaware that it didn’t have a whistle on it.

This is the 15th season of the reality show, but something of this sort had never happened. The photograph is all over Instagram. The cooker is on the stove and nobody is noticing it. What follows shocks everyone. “This time, Bigg Boss got some master chefs in the house," read the text on the picture going viral. At the bottom of the picture, the text read: “Contestants don’t know that cooker needs a whistle too and it bursts in some time." They have burst Bigg Boss’ cooker, it’s his turn now, the text read.

While Instagram users are having fun posting and sharing this picture everywhere, Bigg Boss OTT is slowly but surely living up to the hype that has always surrounded it. Every day, someone is involved in an argument with another. In the last episode, for instance, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh commented on Shamita Shetty’s age and had a lot of fun with Urfi. A lot of changes have been made to the format of Bigg Boss this year. Not only have the audiences loved the new version but also continuously spoken about it. It will be interesting to see how the show transitions from the OTT platform to TV after the first six weeks of the programme.

