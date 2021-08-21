Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant to Enter the House, Says 'Meri Tapasya Safal Rahi'

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is finally set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house this Sunday. The actress earlier packed her bags and reached Bigg Boss OTT set in a Spider-Man costume. She later revealed in a video on Instagram that she was upset that she hasn’t been invited to Bigg Boss OTT yet. She said that Bigg Boss like her a lot and promised her she would always be a part of the show. She also questioned why SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) were invited but not her.

Now, in a new video shared by Voot on its official Instagram handle, the makers revealed that the entertainment queen is coming on the reality show. “Julie ho ya Rakhi ab bahot kuch dekhna hai baakiAa rahi hai entertainment ki queen Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar on Sunday Ka Vaar,"the caption read.

Rakhi, too, took to Instagram to share a video wearing a wig and spectacles. She wrote alongside the video, “Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi …… Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu .."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT takes place on Voot. It is hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants on the show are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Akshara Singh, Milind Gabba, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana. Actress Urfi Javed was the first evicted contestant of the show.

