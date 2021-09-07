Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty, Says 'I Couldn't Have Done This Without You'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s growing closeness on Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing many eyeballs. The duo has admitted to having feelings for each other. While Raqesh confessed that he likes Shamita in front of all the housemates, Shamita opened up to her fellow contestant Neha Bhasin about her fondness for Raqesh. When Neha directly asked Shamita if she and Raqesh like each other, the Zeher actress replied, “It’s so obvious that we do."

However, things got a little upside down between the two when Nishant Bhat called Shamita “ghamandi (arrogant)" during Sunday Ka Vaar. Nishant also accused Shamita of treating Raqesh badly, which irked the actress. She took offence when Raqesh didn’t deny the allegation outright and chose to remain silent. Later, Raqesh told Shamita that he doesn’t want to be dragged in her fight and she and Nishant should sort it out maturely.

The following day, Bigg Boss announced that all connections were dissolved now and all the contestants can play their indiviual games going forward. Soon after the annoucnement, Raqesh and Shamita were seen hugging each other. They shared a cosy moment and even kissed each other. Following this, Raqesh thanked Shamita for standing by him throughout. Later at the night, Raqesh told Shamita that he couldn’t have done the show without her. “You have stood by me like a rock," he told Shamita. To which, Shamita replied, “You too. You gave me strength at all the right times. Whether or not the audience sees it, I know it."

