Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Makes Ganpati Idol in BB house; Mother Carves One Back Home

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations commenced across the country, Bigg Boss OTT contestants, who are locked inside the house, were definitely missing on their yearly home traditions to welcome bappa. However, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, this year a Ganpati idol was set up inside the house. And why not, when an award-winning sculptor is present inside the house.

Every Ganeshotsav, sculpting his own eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home has been a tradition of sorts for actor Raqesh Bapat. As he is locked inside BB house, the tradition has not been given a miss by the makers. Raqesh was provided with all the required materials to make a Ganpati idol. There is no doubt that the actor made a beautiful idol of bappa with every feature beautifully defined. Decked in the traditional attires, the housemates gave a warm welcome to Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, keeping their home tradition alive, Raqesh’s mother made a clay Ganesha idol at their house in Pune in the actor’s absence. While speaking to ETimes, Raqesh’s sister, Sheetal revealed that the actor has got the sculpting skill from his mother. Sheetal shared that just like Raqesh, their mother is also a wonderful artist. In her son’s absence, who every year makes the Ganpati idol at home, she made a tiny little Ganpati idol. Revealing about her mother’s dedication towards making bappa’s idol, Sheetal informed that three weeks ago she had underwent knee replacement surgery but made it a point to make the idol before it.

Sheetal stated that she is really proud of Raqesh for keeping alive the tradition, that is close to his heart. Raqesh entered the show as a connection of actress Shamita Shetty. Though, various contestants changed their connection, the two stood by each other and never parted ways. Recently, Bigg Boss had announced that the contestants have to play their individual game and no longer as connections.

