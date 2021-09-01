CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up About His Learning Disability, Receives Support from Fans
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up About His Learning Disability, Receives Support from Fans

Other than acting, Raqesh Bapat has a knack for sculpting and painting. (Image: Instagram)

Other than acting, Raqesh Bapat has a knack for sculpting and painting. (Image: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat opened up about his weakness, that his slow learning ability.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat opened up on being a closeted person in real life. He said he joined Bigg Boss OTT to break from his phobia of being in a crowd. While talking he opened up about his weakness, that his slow learning ability. He also talked about his NGO and about children with such a condition.

A video is going viral on the internet with the caption, “Nia sharma gave a task to Rakesh to free his mind in front of everyone. Rakesh got very emotional while talking about his slow learning disability.” Nia has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant.

Raqesh, who turned emotional while pouring his heart out to his co-contestants, is getting lot of love from his fans:

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Raqesh, who is currently in the news for his activities and apparent closeness with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house, turned 43 on September 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 22:24 IST