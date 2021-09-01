Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up About His Learning Disability, Receives Support from Fans

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat opened up on being a closeted person in real life. He said he joined Bigg Boss OTT to break from his phobia of being in a crowd. While talking he opened up about his weakness, that his slow learning ability. He also talked about his NGO and about children with such a condition.

A video is going viral on the internet with the caption, “Nia sharma gave a task to Rakesh to free his mind in front of everyone. Rakesh got very emotional while talking about his slow learning disability.” Nia has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant.

Raqesh, who turned emotional while pouring his heart out to his co-contestants, is getting lot of love from his fans:

I stopped watching the show! But this man never Dissapoints me tbvh he's the only pure hearted guy I found in that house! Thanks Nia for giving the chance for him to open up! This was really needed and a lot of people need to her this! #RaqeshBapat much love — ♕ (@imtararara) September 1, 2021

@SardiKaTheEnd This made me emotional! I love him even more now— amy✨ (@amisha_kaur25) September 1, 2021

This was the best thing of raqesh bapat I've seen in three weeks.. thanks to nia for giving him this chance to speak— Mahin_MEhnaZ.。ｏ♡ (@MehnazMahin) September 1, 2021

Absolutely right…Mr. coolChikhna chillana easy hai per shant rahana thoda mushkil..Aur aaj ke time me PPL ka tolerance level bahut low ho gaya hai…..1st time iss show me kise ne aise baat kri hai… mere liye to ye banda hi Winner hai#RaqeshBapat— SHILPAFAN (@jayachaturvedi8) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Raqesh, who is currently in the news for his activities and apparent closeness with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house, turned 43 on September 1.

