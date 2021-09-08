Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Passes Racial Commentary on Pratik Sehajpal, Calls Him 'Korean'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT saw an argument unfold between housemates Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat. Soon after the week’s nominations for eviction were announced, Pratik questioned Raqesh for calling him “Korean” and “mis-matched” during Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The argument started soon after Pratik was nominated for eviction. BesidesPratik, Divya Agarwal, Muskaan Jattana, Neha Bhasinand Shamita Shetty were also nominated for this week’s eviction.

The issue was regarding an incident that happened during Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode. During the weekend special episode, Pratik, Muskaan and Neha were re-enacting a scene between Shamita, Divya and Raqesh as (Pati, Patni Aur Woh) while getting ready for the Sunday Ka Vaar. At the time, Raqesh complimented the flawless skin of Pratik and said he has got Korean looks and also looked mis-matched between Muskaan and Neha.

Picking up on this comment, Pratik questioned Raqesh on Tuesday and said that his comments were upsetting and uncalled for and he does not appreciate it. Justifying his position, Raqesh told Pratik that he made those comments in a positive way.Raqesh also mentioned that if his comments did hurt Pratik, then he is apologetic about it.

Defending Pratik, singer Neha told Raqesh that he was bullied and faced comments with racist undertones in the past and hence, Raqesh’s comments had unintentionally ended up hurting him. The argument also saw Shamita, who happens to be Raqesh’s former connection, jumping in. Shamita accused Pratik of overreacting and said that he is making an issue out of it because he had just gotten nominated and wanted to be seen.

Pratik and Neha also had a tiny argument during the heated discussion. However, the duo were later seen sorting out their differences in the episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here