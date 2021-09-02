Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Says He and Shamita Shetty Will Be 'Connected' After the Show As Well

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been winning hearts on the internet with their adorable chemistry inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The duo is making the Bigg Boss viewers weak in the knees with their mushy moments and honest confessions about each other. On Wednesday, wild card entrant Nia Sharma gave an opportunity to Raqesh to speak his heart out and express his honest opinion about every housemate. When she asked him about what he feels for Shamita, Raqesh admitted to having feelings for the Mohabbatein actress.

Now, a video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Raqesh said, “Shamita is a very clean-hearted person who is very black and white. She doesn’t understand greys. And, sometimes you have to be grey in life, especially when you are in this house with all (types of people) colours." Shamita sweetly interjects, “You be my grey!" To which, Raqesh added, “I have always been grey."

He further added, “I genuinely like her. She is a great person. I think we’ll be connected after the show as well. I was always scared of connecting with people and somewhere I find that solace in you. And, I’m happy that she chose me as her connection because somewhere the vibe was connecting. I don’t think I’d be able to connect with anyone else the way I connect with her. You’re just the greatest person I can be with, in this show and probably outside as well."

I was always scared of connecting with people and somewhere I find that solace in you.You’re just the greatest person I can be with in this show and probably outside as well❤️#ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/qLXmqVd8Ba— Sammy (@Helllo_its_me) September 1, 2021

Raqesh’s confession comes after the two had a major fight on his birthday eve. However, the two patched up with a warm hug and lots of kisses. They even promised that they would try to understand each other more. Raqesh celebrated his birthday on September 1.

