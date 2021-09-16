Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Says 'I Love You' to Shamita Shetty, Leaves Her Speechless

Days after confessing his feelings for Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat has finally said those three words to the actress, who has openly admitted her fondness for him. During a light-hearted conversation, Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. When Raqesh didn’t answer immediately, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, “You take so long to say something nice?" After taking a long pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime," which translates as I love you in French. A visibly shocked Shamita then asked Raqesh, “Do you even know the meaning of Je t’aime?" To which, he replied, “Yes, I do," leaving Shamita speechless.

During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar had told Shamita that her on-and-off fights with Raqesh were coming across as “extremely annoying". Karan said that perhaps Shamita is not ready to read the writing on the wall and, maybe, Raqesh “wants out". However, Raqesh told Shamita that he liked her a lot and would want to explore their relationship in the outer world.

Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty, who recently visited Bigg Boss OTT house, also praised Raqesh. Shamita asked her mother, “Isn’t Raqesh sweet?" To which, Sunanda Shetty said, “He’s such a sweet man." She also turned to look at Raqesh and told him, “You’re the gentleman in the house." In reply to that, Raqesh blew her a kiss and said, “Love you." Shamita also asked her mother about her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shamita’s mother also advised Raqesh not to change himself because of others’ opinions.

Meanwhile, actress Kashmera Shah took a dig at Raqesh’s relationship with Shamita. Sharing a picture of a task segment, which took place during the Sunday Ka Vaar, wherein Raqesh took Divya Agarwal’s name to answer all the difficult questions and dipped her face in the water seven times to seemingly avoid conflict with Shamita, Kashmera wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic)

Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra hit out at Kashmera for making “a loose comment." She replied, “Again? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out."

Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out.— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 14, 2021

Moreover, Sunanda Shetty’s visit seems to have improved Shamita Shetty’s relationship with Raqesh Bapat. They both entered the show as connections.

