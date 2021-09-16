Bigg Boss OTT: Reporters Ask Neha Bhasin About Pratik Sahajpal, Their Bond

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT has become a great source of entertainment for the audience. The contestants of the show remain in the headlines for the things that they do now and then. Not just that, many times people also come together on the show and become a topic of discussion. The friendship of Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss OTT is also something similar. Neha has herself said several times in the show that her friendship with Pratik has affected her marriage.

Recently, a press meet was organised in Bigg Boss OTT where reporters asked the contestants questions that were not the easiest to answer. Reporters asked Neha questions related to her and Pratik’s relationship and it affected her marriage. Neha responded saying that so many questions have been raised here and that she was tired of answering them. The people, who are friends, also doubt. Pratik told Neha that she lets people put dirt in her mind.

After this Neha added that she is with 13 different people in the Bigg Boss house, and it is her weakness that she trusts people easily. This is her strength as well. She said that if the same thing is repeated again and again, she gets scared. She continued that even after being married, she hugs Pratik and likes him. She said that she lives with him and loves him because she likes him. The singer added that if she is attached to Pratik what can she do about it.

Not just that, others, including Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have also been grabbing a lot of attention.

