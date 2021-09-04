Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli To Light Up Sunday Ka Vaar as Special Guests

Actresses Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are all set to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT house as guests for the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The show, which is hosted by Karan Johar, will now see two popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14 — Nikki and Rubina. In a recent promo, both Nikki and Rubina could be seen in conversation over the phone about their favourite contestants, also revealing their excitement to visit the house.

When Nikki asks Rubina who is her favourite contestant, the latter names Shamita Shetty, saying she is her favourite as she is playing really well. To this, Nikki says her favourite is Pratik Sehajpal because of his attitude. In the end, they ask the audience to get ready for some fun with them this Sunday.

The official Twitter account of Voot tweeted, “OMG our girls are bacckkkkkkk. Sunday ka Vaar is going to be (fire emoji) Aap kise dekhne ke liye excited ho?"

Besides Nikki and Rubina, Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha will also be there in the Bigg Boss OTT house to promote their web series Candy. The web-show also stars Ronit Roy in the lead role, with Manu Rishi Chaddha and Nakul Roshan Sahdev in pivotal roles.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on Voot. The show is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The current contestants include Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal.

