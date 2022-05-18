Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Karan Johar To Not Host Show Because of Koffee with Karan?

The first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT ruled headlines last year. While Karan Johar hosted the show, Divya Agarwal emerged as its winner. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT are now planning to bring season two of the show and the preparations regarding the same have already begun.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon stream on Voot and the pre-production of the show has already begun. However, the entertainment portal also claims that Karan Johar is not likely to host the show this year since he will be busy with his celebrity talk show – Koffee With Karan. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar took to social media and announced that Koffee With Karan will be back soon on Disney+ Hotstar. “Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!” he wrote. KJo further assured fans that the show will have some deep conversations about love and loss. “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!” the statement added.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, another report by Pinkvilla claims that television actress Anushka Sen has been approached for the controversial reality show and is in talks with the makers. Anushka has worked in several television shows including Jhansi Ki Rani and was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year.

