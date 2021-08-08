Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Makes Grand Entry, Karan Johar Asks Her to Choose a Male Partner

In her first appearance since the porn films case against Raj Kundra, actress Shamita Shetty made a grand entry on the Bigg Boss OTT stage. Her sister Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making porn films, and is in judicial custody now. Shamita entered the show looked stunning in a red dress, and was seen dancing to her song Sharara Sharara, from the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi.

Shamita, who had been part of Bigg Boss 3, told host Karan Johar, “I was apprehensive about entering the show at this point, but I had already made a commitment. Bad things happen in life, but we don’t stop breathing, so why should I stop working? When I was part of Bigg Boss earlier, that time was different, things have changed now." She was asked to choose one male partner to make a connection with for the duration of Bigg Boss OTT. It was earlier reported that the actress will enter the reality show with special powers.

On the other hand, Shamita’s sister, actress Shilpa Shetty has maintained a distance from her dance reality show Super Dancers 4, which she has been judging for a long time. Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and sent to judicial custody for allegedly making porn films and distributing them via two apps.

Meanwhile, the showrunners got filmmaker Karan Johar, onboard as the host, which has only added to the excitement. The reality show is known for offering a high dose of drama and melodrama and for the coming season, the makers promise to serve it bolder and crazier. The Bigg Boss OTT will be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15. The show will have an hour-long episode every day, to be streamed over the course of six weeks on digital platform, Voot.

