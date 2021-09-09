Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down in Tears, Reveals Her First Boyfriend Died in Car Accident

All is not well between Shamita Shetty and her co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. The two recently admitted to having feelings for each other. However, they have been constantly having arguments because of Divya Agarwal, who Shamita doesn’t like. While Shamita can’t stand Divya for a second, Raqesh gets along with her. This often creates a rift in his relationship with Shamita. Recently, Raqesh convinced Shamita to form an alliance with Divya during a task. Even though she was reluctant, she decided to take a leap of faith at Raqesh’s insistence. However, Divya betrayed Shamita at the last moment by making an alliance with Moose Jattana. Following this, Shamita had a major outburst. She slammed Raqesh for trusting the wrong people. She even said that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore.

Shamita later got emotional and told fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin that she connected with Raqesh after a long time. She revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident and it took her years to move on from that tragedy.

“For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn’t allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together,” she said. While Neha consoled her, she also tried to reason with her about Raqesh.

Earlier in the day, Raqesh also confided in Neha. Raqesh said that he feels Shamita’s mental health is deteriorating because of him, and therefore, it’s better if he distances himself from her.

