Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Decides to Move on, Says 'Raqesh Bapat is Not the Man for Me'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s growing closeness on Bigg Boss OTT has been garnering a lot of attention outside the hosue. The duo has admitted to having feelings for each other. While Raqesh confessed that he likes Shamita in front of all the housemates, Shamita opened up to her fellow contestant Neha Bhasin about her fondness for Raqesh. When Neha directly asked Shamita if she and Raqesh like each other, the Zeher actress replied, “It’s so obvious that we do."

However, they have been constantly having arguments because of Divya Agarwal, who Shamita doesn’t like. While Shamita can’t stand Divya for a second, Raqesh gets along with her. This often creates a rift in his relationship with Shamita. On Thursday, Raqesh tried to sort things out between Divya and Shamita but things turned from ugly to worse. Shamita was seen discussing this with her good friend Neha Bhasin. Shamita said that Raqesh told her both she and Divya have been disrespectful with each other. Shamita further told Neha that when she categorically asked Raqesh who disrespected first, he apparently said, “I can’t remember."

Shamita then told Neha that Raqesh “is not the man" for her as he can’t take a stand for her. She even asked Neha and Pratik Sehajpal to stop her if she gets close to Raqesh again.

This comes after Raqesh convinced Shamita to form an alliance with Divya during a task. Even though she was reluctant, she decided to take a leap of faith at Raqesh’s insistence. However, Divya betrayed Shamita at the last moment by making an alliance with Moose Jattana. Following this, Shamita had a major outburst. She slammed Raqesh for trusting the wrong people. She even said that she doesn’t want to be with him anymore.

