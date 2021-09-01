Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Gets Upset with Raqesh Bapat for Using Divya Agarwal's Lip Balm

Bigg Boss OTT has been the talk of the town since its very first day. The one connection that has been continuously grabbing the limelight is the one between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The duo is often seen hanging out together and sharing some mushy moments in the house. From pampering to kissing and flirting, the duo has left everyone wondering what’s brewing between them. While their chemistry is clearly visible on the show, Shamita was seen quite possessive for Raqesh in the last episode when Divya Agarwal's lip balm fell from Raqesh's pocket.

In the last episode, all the contestants were sitting in the living area when a lip balm fell from Raqesh's pocket after which everyone started teasing Shamita and Raqesh. However, Raqesh revealed that the lip balm belongs to Divya and not Shamita, leaving her furious. Later, Shamita was also been seen saying that if she doesn't like someone she doesn't expect Raqesh to be pals with that person too. While Raqesh apologised to Shamita, Neha Bhasin too intervened and asked her to forgive him and trust him, to which she replied that she doesn’t know Raqesh enough to trust him.

Shamita also stated that when she is possessive of the people she likes and added that she is not jealous of Divya; she just doesn't like her at all. “Shamita Shetty ke paas kam makeup hai kya” the actress said when Raqesh tried to pacify her citing that his lips were dry and Divya was around so he asked her for the lip balm. Their cute banter continues as Raqesh went on kissing Shamita, not once but four times to pacify her.

Meanwhile, during Sunny Leone’s visit to Bigg Boss OTT house on Saturday, Divya and Shamita blocked each other for future friendship saying they both don’t trust each other.

