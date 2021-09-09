Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty is Focused and Deserves to Be in BB 15, Says Millind Gaba

Singer Millind Gaba’s Bigg Boss OTT journey was cut short recently, ahead of the digital edition of the reality show entering its last leg. Millind was shown the door alongside co-contestant Akshara Singh.

About his Bigg Boss journey and bonds with fellow participants, Millind says, “My experience was fresh and shocking. I learnt that how people show themselves to be on the outside, they aren’t really like that in person. I am proud because I showed my real self and that is the reason behind people liking me so much. I did not manipulate anyone. I listened to my heart. There were attempts to manipulate me."

“Neha (Bhasin) was one of those who were manipulative. I was close to Akshara (Singh) and we are going to be friends outside too. Zeeshan (Khan) and Nishant (Bhat) are like my brothers. I was able to entertain the audience. In real life too, I am not someone whose life is surrounded by controversy. The realness in me was liked more than any controversy I could have generated. I didn’t hate anyone in the show, frankly, but I disliked Neha’s betrayal. I wouldn’t say any contestant does not deserve to be in the show. Everyone has worked hard to be at this stage. My takeaway is that you can win hearts by not pretending to be someone else. Winning or losing doesn’t matter. My creative side was brought out well in the tasks and I enjoyed them thoroughly."

On host Karan Johar conducting Sunday Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT, Millind shares, “I’ve been his fan. I used to compliment him on his style sense and clothing. He spoke to me very nicely and even better than anyone else in the show. I swell with pride seeing myself on stage with him."

One of the hot topics of discussion in the Bigg Boss OTT house is the bonding between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Millind comments, “Raqesh is being fed with words to mouth off. There has not been an opportunity for him to show his real self. He is quiet, smart and can play the game with focus. Now that the pairs are broken, maybe his real side will come forth. Shamita is very on-the-face and focused. She is very planned and deserves to be in the game. I feel Shamita and Nishant (Bhat) can make it to the Bigg Boss 15 house."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here