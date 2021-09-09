Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin Among Our Pick of Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss is reality television at its finest. The show takes a bunch of celebrities and throws them into a massive house with nothing to do but backstab, fight and sometimes romance one another. This year, the makers decided to go digital with Bigg Boss OTT in which viewers can watch the housemates’ every move and hear their every word, 24/7, through a live feed on the Voot app. It’s hard to believe that the show, which started last month, is almost nearing its end with only seven contestants remaining in the house.

The show, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, launched on August 8 with 13 contestants. It managed to bring some popular names including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh along with some relatively lesser-known ones like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan and Karan Nath. The OTT finale is just 10 days away, and housemates are giving it their best shot during the ongoing semi-finale week. Ahead of the grand finale, which is likely to take place on September 19, we make our predictions for which of the contestants will be advancing to the Top 5.

Shamita Shetty

It’s Shamita Shetty’s second stint on Bigg Boss. She previously participated in Bigg Boss season 3 but opted out of the show due to her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty’s wedding at the time. Over the course of four weeks, Shamita has managed to grab many eyeballs due to her closeness with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat on the show. Shamita, who is a fiercely private person, has also spoken about her personal life on the show. She admitted to having feelings for Raqesh and even discussed why she always chose to keep silent about her love life. Shamita hasn’t played hard and got in peoples’ faces, but she has definitely played smart. She has always taken a stand for herself and her friends at the right time. Karan Johar also praised her for being “the most consistent player" on the show.

Neha Bhasin

Not the smartest player of the bunch, but Neha Bhasin is simply the best because the season would have been boring without her. She is the sanest voice on the show. She is always seen giving wise advice to her co-contestants and never fights over unreasonable things. The best part about Neha is that she never tries to be anyone but her true self. She has been unabashed and unapologetic from Day 1. She even faced a series of sexist and misogynistic remarks over her free-spirited conduct “despite being a married woman," but she didn’t let those comments affect her at all. She truly embodies the strength and spirit of today’s woman. She is also a loyal friend to Shamita, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal in the house and has always made sure that she stands by them whenever they need her support, besides entertaining them with her incredible singing and dancing skills.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal has made some big moves, including convincing Moose Jattana to target her close friend Pratik Sehajpal in a nomination task, then shifting alliances back and forth to suit her game. She definitely has gameplay skills. Despite not having a connection for the most part of the show, Divya has always known how to make sure all eyes are on her, thanks to her experience of doing multiple reality shows in the past. Considered one of the show’s biggest villains by her fellow housemates, Divya has managed to pull off a memorable journey because she is also oddly likable.

Pratik Sehajpal

In the past four weeks, Pratik Sehajpal has ruffled a lot of feathers and made a lot of noise. He got into numerous arguments with his co-contestants at the show’s launch itself. His on-and-off fights with Divya Agarwal have been one of the major highlights of this season. Pratik also surprised viewers when he decided to break his connection with Akshara Singh and accepted Neha Bhasin’s heart instead. His friendship with Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat also received a lot of love from Bigg Boss fans. Pratik’s major showdown with now-ousted contestant Zeeshan Khan also made headlines. He has definitely had one of the most controversial journeys on Bigg Boss OTT.

Nishant Bhat

The smartest and savviest player of the season, Nishant Bhat has remained in the background, yet he has actually been cleverly pulling all the strings. He has managed to quietly and effortlessly influence every decision in the game since the beginning — be it during a nomination task or a captaincy task. You can love him or hate him but you just can’t ignore his amazing gameplay and his ability to manipulate people and flip scripts when it seems like he’s doomed to go home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here