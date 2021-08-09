Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty on Her Decision to Participate in Show Amid Raj Kundra Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT was launched on Sunday with thirteen contestants going inside the house for the next six weeks. Actress Shamita Shetty was a surprise entry in the show and the first contestant to be introduced by host Karan Johar. Meanwhile, her brother in law Raj Kundra is embroiled in a legal matter related to porn racket and he is accused of creating and publishing porn videos. Shamita opened up on her decision to participate in the show saying maybe it was not right decision to enter the show at this time but she had already committed to it long back. Shamita was also a participant on Bigg Boss 3 back in 2009.

She told Karan, “Accha ho ya bura, jab hum saans lena nahi chote toh kaam karna kyun chodein? I got the offer for Bigg Boss long back and I had committed to it back then. Then so much of it happened. I definitely thought that this would not be the right time to inside the house. But once I have committed, I don’t even listen to myself."

Since BB OTT contestants are supposed to participate in pairs, Shamita made her connection with Raqesh Bapat.

On the other hand, Shamita’s sister, actress Shilpa Shetty has maintained a distance from her dance reality show Super Dancer 4, which she has been judging with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and sent to judicial custody for allegedly making porn films and distributing them via apps.

