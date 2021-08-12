Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan Recreate Iconic Scene from Shilpa Shetty's Dhadkan

Bathrobe boy and Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan is already creating a strong mark for himself in the Bigg Boss OTT house with his outgoing personality and quirky behaviour which has connected well with not only the audience but the other Bigg Boss housemates as well.

Zeeshan, who was compared to Ranveer Singh by Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar, is definitely living up to his Bollywood status as he brilliantly imitated actor Suniel Shetty while reenacting a scene from one of his films.

Along with co-contestant Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan recreated an iconic scene from the film Dhadkan, starring Suniel Shetty and Shamita’s sister and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty. Entertaining themselves and the audiences, Zeeshan and Shamita were seen having a blast recreating some iconic dialogues and moments from the film.

In an interview with us, Zeeshan said, “I wanted Bigg Boss to give me an opportunity to put myself out there and show who Zeeshan Khan is. I am not like other actors, who put on a show. I am the one who always questions the norm. As long as you know you are not hurting anyone’s sentiments, question the norms. Some called my bathrobe video ‘cheap publicity,’ why would I need that? I am on a popular TV show, my blog is doing great. How many people are taking risks? I am encouraging people to not be cattle but a wolf."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here