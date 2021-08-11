Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty has been making headlines ever since she decided to become a part of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. After her entry, Shamita, was subjected to a lot of trolling for her decision to take part in the show despite the dire situation her sister and brother-in-law are going through, with the latter in police custody in the pornography case. However, to everyone’s surprise, she is turning out to be a popular contestant.

Although Shamita has not appeared in films for a long time, she was last seen in the web series ‘Black Widow’. It is natural for people to be curious about the earnings of actors who have been missing from the big screen for a long time. According to reports, Shamita Shetty is an interior designer by profession. She also does numerous brand endorsements. Her net worth is said to be somewhere between 1 to 5 million dollars (Around Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 35 crore).

Ever since her brother-in-law Raj Kundra got entangled in controversies, people have been trolling her. When she was asked about Raj Kundra upon entering ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shamita said that she signed the contract prior to the controversy. However, this claim of hers has been contested by some media reports which mentioned that she was offered the show a day before her entry.

This is not Shetty’s first brush with Bigg Boss. She had participated in the third season before this. But the makers’ decision to bring her back for the 15th season has drawn a lot of flak from viewers.

