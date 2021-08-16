Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral 'Twada Kutta Tommy' Moment with Karan Johar, Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss Season 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and his girlfriend and co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill made a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT’s ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode. The duo recreated the much viral ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ scene on the show along with host Karan Johar. All three of them can be seen dancing to the tunes of the track by Instagram content creator Yashraj Mukhate. This viral number came into existence after Shehnaaz said this line during her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

During the episode, Sidnaaz also recreated an iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with a twist. In the Karan Johar film, the particular scene featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Bigg Boss OTT also saw its first elimination on Sunday with Urfi Javed leaving the house. Those nominated for elimination during the week were Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Moose Jattana.

Both Siddharth and Shehnaaz entered the house and interacted with the contestants. They made them feel at ease and told them the good and bad things that the contestants were doing in the show. The duo also made them perform a task where one had to tell which of their co-contestants’ popularity has increased or decreased. By the end of the exercise, it was concluded that Nishant Bhat’s popularity has increased while Divya’s popularity has dropped.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Siddharth Shukla said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!!”

