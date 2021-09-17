Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Urges Fans to Vote for Her Sister Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has shared some encouraging words for her younger sister Shmaita as the latter has become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita will be competing against Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat for the title of digital-only edition of the reality show on Saturday.

Related | Bigg Boss OTT Finale: How to Watch, What Time, Finalists and All You Need to Know

Shilpa urged her fans to vote for Shamita and make her the winner. She also shared the link so that it become easier for people to vote for Shamita. Shilpa also praised Shaita’s efforts inside the Bigg Boss house. She captioned her post, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling ♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam (sic)."

Shamita’s mother visited the Bigg Boss house to cheer up her younger daughter, who is a strong contender to win the show. Shamita, like a concerned sister, asked about Shilpa’s well-being in the aftermath of the legal case against Raj Kundra. Her mother said that she’s the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity among the contestants and channeled happy vibes.

Bigg Boss OTT: Top 20 Controversial, Funniest and Romantic Moments in Photos

Earlier, on the Raksha Bandhan special episode, sister Shilpa Shetty had sent a video message to Shamita, reminding her of the strong bond they share as siblings. Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant, amid troubling times for the family. Shilpa’s husband is currently in custody after being arrested on charges of making and distributing pornographic films via apps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here