Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla, Shenaaz Gill Appear on Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill need no introduction, thanks to the popularity they gained on Bigg Boss 13. Their sizzling chemistry has been the talk about the town ever since they appeared together on the show. Fans always wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka, the romantic pair will now be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Voot. They will enter the house over the weekend and will also have a brief interaction with sassy and witty host – Karan Johar.

Sidharth Shukla, on entering the house, said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and the everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly. Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

Photos and videos of them on the sets of the show have been shared on social media.

Reality TV show Bigg Boss is being broadcast on the OTT platform this year first before it eventually comes on TV. However, just like the TV version, the OTT one, too, has generated excitement since the first day of its launch. From fun and entertainment to drama and fights, the show has it all. Catch the unfiltered drama on the Voot App Monday to Sunday at 7pm and LIVE 24×7 all day.

