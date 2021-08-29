Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar: Karan Johar Shakes a Leg With Sunny Leone, No Eviction This Week

This week on Bigg Boss OTT, the Sunday Ka Vaar episode was special as it was the ‘interval point’ of the show. On Day 2021, the Bigg Boss OTT contestants completed half of their six-week journey into the show. On the occasion, the host of the show, Karan Johar played multiple games with the contestants to test their compatibility. In a first, no contestants were bashed by the filmmaker during this week’s Sunday Ka Vaar.

The episode began with special performances by the contestants to celebrate Janmashtami. The contestants danced on hit Bollywood songs including Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan and Radha from Student of the Year 2. The filmmaker praised the contestants for their dance moves.

Karan then started the episode by playing a game of Photo Expose. He showed a series of pictures of the contestants from various situations inside the Bigg Boss house. Then the contestants were asked to explain what they were thinking during that task. Karan showed a picture of Raqesh looking at Shamita while she was cooking and asked to explain the dynamic. The actor said that he finds her very hot and beautiful. Karan then made Shamita and Raqesh dance to the actress’ hit song Sharara Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Karan also casually mentioned to Shamita that Akshara had age-shamed her during a previous conversation. The filmmaker said that the Bhojpuri actress had said that she watched the song on TV when she was in class 2.

During the game, many issues between the contestants came up. The new connections Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehejpal, and Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba opened up about their broken connections. Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty’s rivalry was also brought up during the game.

The second game was a compatibility test between the contestants. They were given a series of questions about each other, and they had to guess the correct answer. Divya, who has no connection, was asked to judge the other connections.

The third game was called ‘Bewafai Ke Shots.’ The contestants were asked to give a shot of bitter gourd juice to people who betrayed them. Raqesh and Shamita gave the shot to Divya for nominating him during a task. Neha gave the shot to Millind Gaba for badmouthing her after she broke their connection. Milind also reciprocated the same for Neha. On the other hand, Divya got two shots and gave them to Nishant and Moose. Akshara gave the shot to Pratik for breaking her heart and choosing Neha. On the other hand, Nishant and Moose surprised Karan Johar by giving each other the shot and revealing the cracks in their friendships.

Karan then welcomed the special guest Sunny Leone who entered the house to judge the connections. She said that she is supporting Divya as she is from her show Splitsvilla. Karan then played a game of Rapid Fire with Sunny. They also performed Sunny’s item number hook steps on Karan Johar’s songs.

Karan also announced that there will no eviction this week. Three nominated connections Akshara-Millind, Neha-Pratik and Nishant-Moose were all declared safe. The host also announced that there will be a surprise Wild-card entry for next week.

Sunny also entered the home to play a few games with the contestants. She first made the connections dance with coconuts. The risque activity saw the contestants trying to get a coconut from their stomach to their chins. She also made the contestant choose one friendship to mend and another block.

In the third game, Sunny made the contestants dump different materials on Neha and Akshara’s head during the ‘Paap ka ghada’ task. Every contestant had to choose between them and mention one sin that they committed, which made them deserve the spillage.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot Select.

