Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai Calls Karan Johar 'Loser' For Scolding Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan

Bigg Boss’s prime USP is drama and the show never fails to provide its audience with a handful of it. With the show streaming in OTT this year before moving to TV, Bigg Boss house reeks of fights, friendship, gossips and entertainment. However sometimes it gets nastier than it is intended - a joke can be misunderstood, a situation can be misinterpreted. Divya Agarwal, one of the contestants of the show this year, had in a joking state of mind, nominated the show’s host Karan Johar for elimination - this didn’t go down well with the makers. In the recent episode, Karan was seen schooling Divya on how to treat the host. He said if the contestants cannot take his name with respect, they should refrain from making any comments. There is a clear demarcation between the host’s position and the contestants’ position in the show and the hierarchy should be maintained, he stated. Even though Divya tried multiple times to place her side of the argument, she was cut short.

This incident, however, got the show’s alumnus Suyyash Rai to stand up for Divya. In multiple Instagram Stories, Suyyash voiced his opinion of taking her side. In one of the stories, he shared a shot of his TV screen playing the show and wrote that Karan has lost the plot completely. He also drew comparison between Karan and Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show since many years. Suyyash wrote that Karan is not Salman, and should behave accordingly. He also insinuated that to get respect back, Karan also needs to treat the contestants respectfully. Mentioning Shamita Shetty, another contestant of Bigg Boss this year, Suyyash wrote that Karan can try behaving this rudely with her. In a separate Instagram story, he tagged Karan and wrote that he should stick to movies only, that suits him.

In another incident, Karan also drew flak from Suyyash for treating another contestant Zeeshan Khan poorly. Zeeshan said in the show - “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (you’re a woman, stay in your limits),” to which Karan reacted saying that it reeks of misogyny. Suyyash wrote in an Instagram story that he empathises with the way Zeeshan was treated in the show.

Meanwhile contestants Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit were eliminated from the show on Sunday. Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

