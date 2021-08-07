Bigg Boss OTT: There's Going to Be No One Like Me in the House, Says Zeeshan Khan

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, will stream on Voot Select from August 8. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of season 15 of Bigg Boss. So far, singer Neha Bhasin, Bollywood actor Karan Nath and television actor Zeeshan Khan have been confirmed as contestants for the web version of Bigg Boss.

Zeeshan, who has been a part of popular show Kumkum Bhagya and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral, said, “I wanted Bigg Boss to give me an opportunity to put myself out there and show who Zeeshan Khan is. I am not like other actors, who put on a show. I am the one who always questions the norm. As long as you know you are not hurting anyone’s sentiments, question the norms. Some called my bathrobe video ‘cheap publicity,’ why would I need that? I am on a popular TV show, my blog is doing great. How many people are taking risks? I am encouraging people to not be cattle but a wolf."

Opening up about his game plan, he said, “When I told a few selected people that I am going on Bigg Boss, their first piece of advice for me was ‘go fight, fight with everyone.’ They all are sheep, I am not one of those. There is no one in the house taking risks like me, doing things in different way like me. Everyone has that perspective that ‘I am an actor, I have to be a certain way’."

Is Zeeshan wary of controversies happening on Bigg Boss? He said, “I am like an open book. I have done shows so I have been in front of cameras for 9 hours. Then, when I started my blog it became more like 24 hour thing. I have nothing to hide, my blog is about what I do after shoots. So, my entire life is out there in front of everyone."

He continued, “I have watched previous seasons in bits. I couldn’t keep up with the entire thing. I am not afraid of controversies, one of them being the bathrobe thing. It is all part of parcel."

The best performer of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to be on Bigg Boss season 15. “I am going to the televised show and I am going to win that trophy. I know people are going to underestimate me, I know people are going to be like ‘he is on the show because his bathrobe video went viral.’ I am sharing the same platform as them, ain’t I? I want them to underestimate me. I will use that to fuel the fire within me. It will be stupid on them because I am not underestimating anyone, but if someone underestimates me it is a win win situation. They will have no idea when I will go ahead of them," Zeeshan concluded.

