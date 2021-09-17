Bigg Boss OTT: Top Highlights from the First Digital Season of Reality Show

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital first with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. Now, as the season gears up for its grand finale, we take a look at the major highlights from the latest edition:

Shamita Shetty’s participation amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shamita Shetty was a surprise entry in the show and the first contestant to be introduced by host Karan Johar. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law Raj Kundra is embroiled in a legal matter related to a porn racket and he is accused of creating and publishing porn videos.

Pratik Sehajpal’s comments on ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia

Pratik Sehajpal made some shocking revelations about his past relationship with actress Pavitra Punia. He told host Karan Johar, “I was in a relationship with Pavitra but it ended because we both are very aggressive and then it got toxic."

Zeeshan Khan thrown out

Zeeshan Khan was ousted after he got violent with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan had a major fight with Pratik during Boss Man and Boss Lady task. In the middle of the task, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to gather in the living area and asked Zeeshan to leave the show.

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat love angle

The growing closeness between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat has become the talk of the town. Raqesh was often seen waking up Shamita by kissing her hand, and that continued throughout the day. So much so that the fans are actually rooting for them to get married.

Rakhi Sawant reached Bigg Boss OTT set in Spider-Man costume

Rakhi Sawant packed her bags and reached Bigg Boss OTT set in a Spider-Man costume. She was upset that she wasn’t invited to Bigg Boss OTT. Following this, Rakhi got invited as a guest on Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Shamita Shetty’s mother’s entry on ‘Family Special’ episode

Shamita Shetty’s mother visited the house to cheer up her younger daughter, who is a strong contender to win the show. Shamita, like a concerned sister, asked about Shilpa Shetty’s well-being in the aftermath of the legal case against Raj Kundra.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last appearance together on Bigg Boss

The first ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode saw the appearance of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Host Karan Johar, at several instances, tried to extract the true nature of their relationship, but Sidharth and Shehnaaz refused to give a clear reply.

Host Karan Johar called ‘biased’ towards Shamita Shetty

Since its inception, a few viewers have pointed out how show’s host Karan Johar is “biased” towards Shamita Shetty. Later, contestants Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba also felt that Karan is being “biased" towards Shilpa Shetty’s sister.

Nia Sharma’s entry

A few weeks after its grand premiere, Bigg Boss OTT called Nia Sharma to shake things up on the show. Right after her entry, the actress started speaking to every contestant and also sharing her opinion on the image of every house inmate.

Neha Bhasin-Prateek Sehajpal’s bond

Neha Bhasin was seen admitting that she would have dated Pratik Sehajpal, if she met him before her marriage. The duo shared an interesting bond inside the show. She opened up about her feelings during a conversation with Nishant Bhatt.

