Bigg Boss OTT: Twists and Theme Viewers Can Expect in Karan Johar-hosted Show

A new season of Bigg Boss is right around the corner. With that comes a whole new format of the show as well as major game twists. Every year, new contestants walk into a completely redecorated house that will be their home for nearly four months. Aside from that, there is almost always a new twist in the game that makes the competition even harder for contestants. However, this year, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to launch the show first on its OTT platform, Voot, for six weeks. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the web version of the reality show will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Although the tagline of the “Over the top" season is yet to be revealed, there are a few details fans can expect to see in the digital version, which will premiere on Voot on August 8. The season will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and some celebrities as contestants. A source has revealed to us that the Bigg Boss OTT is going to have a “stay connected" theme where the contestants will play the game in pairs of two. Besides this, just a few days back, we informed you about singer-composer Tony Kakkar’s potential participation on the show and now we hear that his sister, singer Neha Kakkar might also accompany him to the show as a part of the show’s brand new theme.

Moreover, the viewers will also get to see the contestants’ journey 24X7 live on Voot. Just like the TV show, Endemol India will be bankrolling this digital version too. Bigg Boss OTT would lead on to Bigg Boss 15 after six weeks.

The makers are currently in the process of locking contestants. According to our sources, actors Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit are in “the final stages" of signing the Bigg Boss OTT contract. TV actor Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble has also been approached for the show. The set of Bigg Boss OTT will also be a different one than the Salman Khan-hosted show and have a lesser number of contestants.

