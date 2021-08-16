Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Calls Divya Agarwal 'Fake,' Says 'She Influences Men in Every Reality Show'

Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday Ka Vaar saw Urfi Javed’s elimination from the show. The actress was nominated alongside Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who were declared safe. Urfi’s eviction came as a massive shock to her as well as Bigg Boss viewers, with many calling it “unfair." A section on Twitter also expressed their disappointment over Urfi’s elimination, saying that she was “quite entertaining" to watch.

“I’m still crying. I can’t even describe how frustrated I am. I genuinely felt that I deserved to stay in the house. I was giving my one hundred percent in the show. I know for a fact that there are so many people in the house who do nothing except eating and talking nonsense," Urfi told us after her eviction.

Urfi got nominated after her connection Zeeshan Khan ditched her and chose Divya Agarwal as his new partner during a buzzer task. This came after Zeeshan and Urfi mutually decided to work on their connection when Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia had entered the house to analyse which pair has the most solid connection.

“It was extremely unfortunate and I’m still feeling bad about it. Whatever happened with me on the show was unfair because I feel that I was putting a lot more efforts than other contestants," Urfi said before adding that actor Karan Nath should have been evicted instead of her.

RELATED NEWS Bigg Boss OTT: Actress Urfi Javed Gets Eliminated at the End of First Week

“Karan doesn’t do anything in the show. His only job is to bitch about people. Just because he has a body and physique it doesn’t mean that he is a strong personality."

Urfi also took a dig at Divya, who faced a lot of criticism during Sunday Ka Vaar episode for looking down upon certain contestants. Host Karan Johar even called Divya “a homewrecker" for trying to manipulate Raqesh Bapat against his connection Shamita Shetty, who she had earlier claimed to be her “best friend".

“Divya is an extremely rude woman. She is completely fake and double-faced. She thinks that she has won a reality show so she will easily win this too. In fact, she thinks she has won Bigg Boss already. Her only job is to influence and woo men in every reality show. She knows she will gain popularity by doing all this," Urfi said.

Urfi has previously worked on shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Jiji Maa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here