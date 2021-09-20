Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood Responds to Tweet Calling Divya Agarwal ‘Undeserving Winner’

Congratulations are in order for the first Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. One of her strongest supporters, boyfriend Varun Sood gave her the warmest welcome after the show. Divya and Varun appeared together on Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. Varun was there in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT to be by Divya’s side.

Since the announcement of the Bigg Boss OTT winner, the opinions of netizens have been divided on social media. Recently, a Twitter user cited a video of Divya ignoring the media after her exit from the house. The person wrote, “Undeserving winner for me. And what arrogance even after getting out of the house. Why would she not make a few seconds for the press and public?”

In no time, Varun jumped to Divya’s defence and hit back at those undermining her win. Varun replied with a clarification, saying, “Cause they jumped in front of the moving car. Plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were.”

Cause they jumped infront of the moving car. 🌚 plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were— Varun Sood (@VSood12) September 20, 2021

This is how Varun celebrated Divya’s homecoming.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUCNIyNqdUa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Divya played solo for most of Bigg Boss OTT. In the first week, she paired up with Zeeshan Khan, who ditched his previous connection, Urfi Javed. However, Zeeshan was later evicted for displaying violent behaviour. So Divya was left alone till the end.

During a recent interview with Times of India, she revealed that she is yet to receive an invite from the makers of Bigg Boss 15 after she won the OTT version. “I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15, “she was quoted as saying.

The model and reality TV star clinched the trophy and took home Rs 25 lakh on Saturday. She beat first runner-up, choreographer Nishant Bhat and second runner-up Shamita Shetty. Bigg Boss 15 hosted by actor Salman Khan will begin in October.

