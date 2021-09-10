Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood to Visit Girlfriend Divya Agarwal on This Week's Sunday Ka Vaar

This weekend’s Sunday Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT will have a bunch of guests lighting up the stage with host Karan Johar. News18 can exclusively confirm that reality show star Varun Sood will be entering the house to visit girlfriend Divya Agarwal, one of the most popular contestants on the digital chapter of the reality show. Only seven contestants remain in the house now as the finale draws closer, with Divya being one of the most discussed contestant on social media.

Varun is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which airs on Colors. Divya and Varun are a popular couple, and the former has been keeping a close watch on the show this season. Before entering Bigg Boss OTT, the actress had said that her boyfriend is certain that she is going to win the digital reality show as she is perfect for it. Divya and Varun have been together ever since they participated in MTV Ace of Space and professed their love. They live together and their families are also very close to each other.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and well known TV faces Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will also feature on this week’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Both will be going inside the house and interacting with the contestants.

