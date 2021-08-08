Bigg Boss OTT: When and Where to Watch the Grand Premiere

Fans have been caught in anticipation ever since the Bigg Boss OTT was announced. The showrunners got filmmaker Karan Johar, onboard as the host, which has only added to the excitement. The reality show is known for offering a high dose of drama and melodrama and for the coming season, the makers promise to serve it bolder and crazier. The Bigg Boss OTT will be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15. The show will have an hour-long episode every day, to be streamed over the course of six weeks on digital platform, Voot. Viewers can participate through interactive segments and will also be able to decide punishments for the house inmates.

Here are key details, ahead of the big night of the grand premiere:

Bigg Boss OTT premiere date: August 8

Bigg Boss OTT premiere time: 8:00 PM

Bigg Boss OTT premiere live stream: Voot app

Last month, Voot announced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. The director-producer told IANS, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic content..”

Days before the premiere night, Karan shared a new promo on social media wherein he teased new twists in the show. The video featured Salman from a previous promo. Karan told his audience that while Salman will suit up to host the televised version, he will host the digital series of Bigg Boss.

As per reports, the confirmed list of contestants of the show are Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh.

The Bigg Boss OTT top performers will get a chance to feature on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman. Bigg Boss OTT will air ahead of the televised show, which will hit the screens in September. The digital series will air Monday to Friday at 7 pm, and at 8 pm on weekends on Voot. The audience will get 24X7 access through live streaming.

