Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Celebrates with Rannvijay Singha, Boyfriend Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal has become the winner of the first digital version of Bigg Boss, which was live streamed on Voot 24×7 for 6 weeks. She celebrated her victory with her boyfriend Varun Sood, Ranvijay Singha, whom he calls brother, and close friends. In video shared by Rannvijay, Divya can be seen jumping and hugging Rannvijay and also watching her victory moment on the television screen.

Sharing the video, Rannvijay wrote," The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her!🙏🏼 So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!"

Divya, who previously won MTV Ace of Space, once again proved herself to be a smart and strong player. She started her Bigg Boss OTT journey without a connection. She made an alliance with Zeeshan Khan, unfortunately, their connection lasted for only two weeks as Zeeshan got ousted from the house for getting physical with fellow housemate Pratik Sehajpal.

Divya continued to put her best foot forward alone, and won the hearts of the audience. She had her boyfriend Varun Sood, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, cheering on for her from outside as well as providing support during his brief visit to the BB OTT house.

Tags
first published:September 19, 2021, 16:28 IST