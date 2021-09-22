Divya Agarwal: I Was Expecting to Meet Sidharth Shukla and Hear 'Very Well Played' from Him

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been quite busy post her victory due to series of interviews that have been lined up. In her busy schedule, she managed to take some time out to interact with her fans, who have showered her with love and votes during her Bigg Boss OTT journey. On September 21, the reality star did an Instagram live and had send out a special message for her fans.

EXCLUSIVE | Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Says Boyfriend Varun Sood Told Her ‘You Were So Arrogant on Show’

Apart from talking about her BB journey, Divya expressed that she was shocked on learning about actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise, right before her grande finale performance. She revealed that she is still not able to come to terms with it. Divya shared that it feels ‘unreal’ and she misses him a lot. The reality show winner added that she was expecting to meet the actor after the show for his approval on her Bigg Boss OTT journey. “Ho sakta hai Sidharth mujhe bole, ‘Very well played,’” Divya said.

Related | Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal: Want Shamita Shetty to Contact Me First, See Effort From Her Side

Inside the house, Divya had no connection until Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with Urfi Javed and extended his support to her. However, in the further course of action, he was eliminated from the show post his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Divya expressed that she felt like she had no support in the Bigg Boss OTT house, but her thoughts crashed down after she realised that the truth was far away.

Divya has had a lot of nasty fights with co-contestants Pratik, Shamita Shetty, and Neha Bhasin. Requesting her fans to not charge her fellow contestants from the show for anything, Divya clarified that everything has been said and done inside the show. The actress requested her fans to take all arguments, fights that took place on the show in the spirit of the game. “Whatever happens in the show, stays in the show. This is the time for celebration,” Divya added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here