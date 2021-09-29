Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Looks Unrecognisable as Old Man in 'Cartel'

Actress Divya Agarwal recently became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The reality show has immensely added to her popularity. The 28-year-old is also basking in the success of web series Cartel. The action-drama starring Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani in the lead roles has been getting rave reviews since its premiere on MX Player and ALT Balaji on August 20. Divya also plays an important role in Cartel.

She recently shared a picture of her look from the series on Instagram. The picture, with all the prosthetics, shows her transformation into an old man. Divya is looking totally unrecognisable in the character. The actress congratulated the team of Cartel and thanked Ekta Kapoor for casting her in the series.

“The entire show looks amazing! Ekta Kapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me. This role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it. Sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me!” she said in her long caption.

Ekta also responded to Divya in kind and praised her performance in the series. “We must do loads of work soon! You were great in theshow,” the producer commented.

Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood also commented, “So so proud.”

The actress also shared a video, from the makeup room, of her transformation process. Divya revealed that it was her birthday on December 4, 2019 when she started Cartel shoot. “This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose,” the 28-year-old said.

Divya was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT earlier this month when she beat front runners Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. The first-ever Indian digital version of the reality show was hosted by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 15 will premiere on October 2 on Colors TV.

