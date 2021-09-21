Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal on Marriage Plans WIth Varun Sood: It's a Very Big Responsibility

Model and actress Divya Agarwal recently grabbed headlines when she won Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Karan Johar, the controversial reality show took the digital path and streamed on the OTT platform zoom. The finalists of the show included Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehejpal. Divya, who had also won Ace of Space is also known for her adorable relationship with Varun Sood. The couple have been dating for about three years and often make appearances on each other’s social media. Now, in a recent interview, Divya was asked abut her marriage plans with Varun.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Divya said, “Marriage is a big responsibility and we both understand that thing well. Not running away from that question, no not at all but marriage will happen soon once we plan our life. It is a responsible commitment and we have to take into consideration our families, our careers. We have not taken any such decision as of now but whenever it will happen dhanke ki chot pe hoga (openly) and everybody will be happy with it.”

The actress also opened up about spending the last few months apart from Varun, who was shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town. Divya said that they never let distance come between them. She added that they are both stubborn and will not leave each other. She said that her family is very happy because Varun was there for him when she was locked inside the house.

Meanwhile, Divya was last seen in the AltBalaji series Cartel. The show also stars Rhitvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Samir Soni and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

