Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Says Boyfriend Varun Sood Told Her 'You Were So Arrogant on Show'

Karan Johar announced Divya Agarwal as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday. The Splitsvilla 10 fame actress was joined by choreographer Nishant Bhat on the finale stage. Apart from Divya and Nishant, Shamita Shetty, who emerged as the second runner-up, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal were a part of the top five finalists as well. Divya took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy.

Divya has had a roller coaster journey on the show. While she never managed to win the hearts of her co-contestants, her loyal fans stayed true to her. In Bigg Boss OTT, which was all about connections, Divya was the only one who survived the game without any connection. Her rivalry with Shamita Shetty and her friendly equation with Raqesh Bapat garnered her a lot of attention.

Post her big win, Divya, in an exclusive conversation with News18, spoke about how her boyfriend Varun Sood reacted to her Bigg Boss journey, why she failed to make any real bond on the show and her “so-called" love triangle with Raqesh and Shamita.

“In every show that I had been a part of before Bigg Boss, I had made a lot of friends. All strong players were my friends already. In fact, I found Varun on a reality show. It happened for the first time when I had no friends on a show. I think somewhere I was also at fault. I came across a little intimidating at the beginning and I did it purposely because I thought they were my competitors. I went on a little arrogant side that ‘Excuse Me! I have done shows!’ So, when I came out all my family members, friends and Varun told me, ‘You were so arrogant. What was wrong with you?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing was wrong with me. It was a competition.’ I had to show them that I was stronger than them and I think I have done that job pretty well (laughs)," Divya told us.

Divya was at loggerheads with Shamita constantly. They even confessed recently that they did not know or understand what led to so much animosity between them. While Shamita did accuse Divya of being rude and arrogant, the MTV Ace of Space winner had called the Mohabbatein star “dominating," “snobbish" and “bossy".

During the grand finale, Shamita apologised to Divya and seemingly extended an olive branch towards her. Divya said, “Honestly, I still don’t know exactly what happened between us. No matter how hard I would try to mend my differences with people, but nothing really worked. On the other hand, other housemates would sort out their differences in a flick. So, it used to confuse me that mere saath hi aisa kyu ho raha hai. Nonetheless, whatever Shamita did and said in the past was not surprising or demeaning for me because you feel bad only when you share that kind of close bond with the other person. I never really shared that kind of relationship with anyone on the show since the beginning. I was always calm and unaffected irrespective of whether they spoke good or bad about me. I accept her apology and I forgive everybody but I won’t forget."

Shamita, who shared a strained relationship with Divya, would often get upset to see her connection Raqesh spending time with Divya. During a press conference on the show, Shamita was, in fact, asked why she was forcing “a love triangle angle" when everyone else could see only friendship between Raqesh and Divya.

Addressing the same, Divya said, “Frankly speaking, I wasn’t even thinking about it (love triangle angle). I was going with the flow. I didn’t know how it was being shown outside. But the audience eventually gets to see what you do inside the house. You cannot hide it. So, these two would get annoyed that why three of us were being dragged into this. I was only maintaining a friendship with Raqesh. At one point, I was also worried about what Varun must be going through but at the same time I know Varun doesn’t even notice all these things. So, I was least bothered about this triangle. I feel those two only gave too much importance to this angle. Had I been in Shamita’s place, I wouldn’t have stopped Raqesh from talking to other people because the show was about connection, it wasn’t a love show."

