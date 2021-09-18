Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Who is Divya Agarwal, Reality Show Queen and Next Bigg Boss 15 Contestant?

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT has crowned Divya Agarwal as the winner. She was among the final four finalists alongwith Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, and emerged as the winner at Saturday night’s grand finale hosted by Karan Johar. She survived the six weeks inside the house without much support from the contestants, but managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Fairly early into the show, Divya, during a war of words with fellow contestants Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty on one episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, had said that they will all clap when she becomes the winner. Her confidence had shocked host Karan Johar and came across as arrogance to many. But Divya always insisted that she knew how the game was played, and was not afraid to take on a fight alone. She has even had heated exchanges with host Karan Johar during weekend episodes.

Divya Agarwal rose to prominence when she participated in MTV Splitsvilla Season 10. She had finished as the first runner-up along with her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma. She was the winner of MTV Ace of Space season 1. Divya made her acting debut with second season of the popular horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. She has also appeared in numerous music videos and hosted reality shows including Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine.

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT, Divya had said that her current boyfriend Varun Sood is certain that she was going to win the digital reality show as she is perfect for it. The actress had also said that she’s extremely comfortable about being on cameras 24×7. “I live for the cameras. I’ve always been a fan of the stage," she had said.

On Bigg Boss OTT, she once again proved herself to be not only a competition beast but also a smart and strong player who’s never afraid of playing alone. Divya started her Bigg Boss OTT journey without a connection. However, it didn’t shake her confidence. Soon, she made an alliance with ex-contestant Zeeshan Khan after he dumped his own connection, Urfi Javed, by pressing a buzzer for Divya. Unfortunately, their connection lasted for only two weeks as Zeeshan got ousted from the house for getting physical with fellow housemate Pratik Sehajpal. But Divya still did not concede defeat. She knew when to put her best foot forward and when to scale back and put her ego aside.

She proved herself as the reality show queen as she won the Bigg Boss OTT show, and became a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 this year. Divya is no stranger to the Bigg Boss world as she has been inside the house before as a guest, to meet her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma. She will surely spice up the new season of Bigg Boss as well.

