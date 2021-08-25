Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Thrown Out of House for Hitting Pratik Sehajpal

In a shocking turn of events, Zeeshan Khan has been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT after he got violent with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan had a major fight with Pratik during Boss Man and Boss Lady task. Fellow housemates tried to stop Zeeshan but he ended up pushing Pratik multiple times.

In the middle of the task, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to gather in the living area and schooled Zeeshan for his violent behaviour. Later, Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the show. Zeeshan was Divya Agarwal’s connection.

Zeeshan, who has been a part of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. In an interview with us, Zeeshan earlier said, “I wanted Bigg Boss to give me an opportunity to put myself out there and show who Zeeshan Khan is. I am not like other actors, who put on a show. I am the one who always questions the norm.

“As long as you know you are not hurting anyone’s sentiments, question the norms. Some called my bathrobe video ‘cheap publicity,’ why would I need that? I am on a popular TV show, my blog is doing great. How many people are taking risks? I am encouraging people to not be cattle but a wolf."

