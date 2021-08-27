Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan’s Eviction Termed Unfair by Varun Sood, Kishwer Merchant, Sriti Jha

Bigg Boss OTT is getting dramatic with each passing day. On Wednesday, Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the house after he got involved in a fight with his co-contestants. Friends of the actor have not taken his eviction well and have taken to social media to call out the makers. Ex-contestants and show loyalists have expressed their disappointment about Zeeshan's elimination with mindful criticism.

Zeeshan’s Kumkum Bhagya’s co-star Reyhna Pandit posted the hashtags ‘we want Zeeshan back’ and ‘shame on you Bigg Boss’ on her Instagram Stories.

For Sriti Jha, Zeeshan is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. They worked together in Kumkum Bhagya. Mugdha Chaphekar tagged the actor and wrote, “You rock” on her Instagram stories.

Kishwer Merchant condemned inmates, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal and Bigg Boss makers.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, “Bullshit. Prateek and Nishant clearly pushed Zeeshan first. Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions? Unfair. Aggression was from both sides, there’s been more aggression in recent seasons. If eviction had to happen, Pratik and Zeeshan both should go.”

Bullshit !! Prateek n Nishant clearly pushed zeeshan first ! Breaking every single property of the task has no repercussions?????? #unfair . Aggression was from both sides .. there’s been more aggression in recent seasons .If eviction had to happen pratik n zeeshan both should go— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 26, 2021

Varun Sood tagged Voot on Instagram and wrote, “Humara hinsa hinsa.. Tumhara hinsa kuch nahi [Our violence, violence, and your violence is nothing?]”

Bigg Boss condemned Zeeshan for starting a fight and breaking an important rule of the house. The actor later shared photos of his chest and wrist which had scratches. He left a joined hands emoji in the caption on Instagram.

Tina Dutta commented saying, “This is so unfair.” Krishna Kaul wrote, “Not done , not done at all.” ‘We want justice’ was the hashtag posted by actor Arun Sharma.

Bigg Boss OTT is being aired on Voot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here